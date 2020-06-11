Wellington Management Group LLP Has $644.07 Million Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,402,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 118,182 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 9.62% of Hill-Rom worth $644,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 983.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,918,000 after buying an additional 1,578,188 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $78,748,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,859,000 after buying an additional 209,607 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after buying an additional 179,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after buying an additional 141,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.07. 12,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average is $105.66.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

HRC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

