Wellington Management Group LLP Has $709.88 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 428.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162,469 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $709,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,662,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,079,000 after purchasing an additional 640,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $576.44.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,273 shares of company stock worth $8,676,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $33.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $551.63. The stock had a trading volume of 482,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,122. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $541.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

