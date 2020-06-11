Wellington Management Group LLP Has $710.11 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 8.18% of Celanese worth $710,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE traded down $8.15 on Thursday, reaching $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 55,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,403. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

