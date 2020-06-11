Wellington Management Group LLP Has $946.80 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,320,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 490,778 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.75% of Costco Wholesale worth $946,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 40,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $303.54. The stock had a trading volume of 188,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,810. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $255.77 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.38.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,943 shares of company stock worth $5,250,696. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

