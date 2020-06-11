Wellington Management Group LLP Has $968.33 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.49% of Metlife worth $968,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of MET traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 595,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.