Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,117,784 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,893,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,117,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.28% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $960,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 84,617 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.99. 154,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 262.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.