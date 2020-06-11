Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 2,350,467 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,764,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350,467 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 11.00% of Mylan worth $846,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mylan in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,734. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

