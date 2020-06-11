Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 412,570 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,523,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.36% of Mondelez International worth $977,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.13. 473,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,418,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

