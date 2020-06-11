Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 863,613 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.41% of Walt Disney worth $720,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $8.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.97. 17,346,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,435,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Consumer Edge downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.