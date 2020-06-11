Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 206,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Alphabet worth $1,175,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG traded up $9.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,465.85. 1,487,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $994.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,366.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,342.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

