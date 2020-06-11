Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,689,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,425,102 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.42% of Eaton worth $1,063,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eaton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.04. 104,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens downgraded Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

