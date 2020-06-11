Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,577,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 8.17% of FMC worth $864,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $91,775,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $72,789,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after buying an additional 785,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $26,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $7.32 on Thursday, reaching $95.50. 40,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,299. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

