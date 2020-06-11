Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 132,916 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,138,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.16% of Honeywell International worth $1,088,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

NYSE:HON traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

