Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,502,396 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,266,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,502,396 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.6% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.02% of Medtronic worth $6,066,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 400,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,371,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,217,000 after buying an additional 305,954 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,314,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 35,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,636,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,525. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.