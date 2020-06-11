Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 34,100,146 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,021,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,100,146 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.1% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.89% of Verizon Communications worth $4,192,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $83,185,000 after acquiring an additional 36,925 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 80,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 46,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.04. 1,127,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,145,891. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

