Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,686,520 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,559,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,686,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.86% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,092,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

JPM stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,783,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,058,109. The company has a market capitalization of $330.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

