Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,683,359 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,259,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,683,359 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.53% of Comcast worth $3,962,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,726 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,634,078. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

