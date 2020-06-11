Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 940,738 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,072,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 940,738 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.05% of TransUnion worth $666,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird cut TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $3.81 on Thursday, reaching $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,726. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.14.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,715.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,900,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,208 shares of company stock worth $18,563,146. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.