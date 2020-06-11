Wells Fargo & Co Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$44.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. TD Securities raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.73.

Shares of Dollarama stock traded down C$1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.96. 641,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,998. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.51. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$34.70 and a 12-month high of C$52.12.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total transaction of C$232,552.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,209,271.44. Also, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total transaction of C$114,716.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at C$352,573.04.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

