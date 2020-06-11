Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Buy Rating for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MBUU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $52.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.11. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

