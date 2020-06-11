Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Owens Corning from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.25.

NYSE OC opened at $57.91 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

