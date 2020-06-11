WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of WYGPY stock remained flat at $$6.53 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

