WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of WP Carey worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WP Carey by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in WP Carey by 81.4% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in WP Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,708,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,632,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,423. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.87. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

