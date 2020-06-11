Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1,350.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

WH stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,732. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

