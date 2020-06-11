Xiana Mining (CVE:XIA) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Xiana Mining Inc (CVE:XIA) traded down 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 114,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 228% from the average session volume of 34,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07.

Xiana Mining Company Profile (CVE:XIA)

Xiana Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Deborah Gold property located in Cajamarca, Peru. The company was formerly known as Dorato Resources Inc and changed its name to Xiana Mining Inc in October 2013.

