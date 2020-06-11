Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $103.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on YUM. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.05.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.70. The company had a trading volume of 87,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,617. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.82. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,720,000 after acquiring an additional 465,201 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

