Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,061 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 807.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on YUMC. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.78. 44,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,719. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $51.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.