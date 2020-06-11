Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to Post $1.00 EPS

Equities analysts expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.11. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Shares of DUK traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,090. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after buying an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after buying an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

