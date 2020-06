Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is ($0.06). Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Capital World Investors grew its position in Five Below by 149.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,718,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $31,882,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,672,000 after buying an additional 448,342 shares during the period.

FIVE stock traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.41. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.