Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is ($0.06). Five Below posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Capital World Investors grew its position in Five Below by 149.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,126,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,718,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $31,882,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,672,000 after buying an additional 448,342 shares during the period.

FIVE stock traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.41. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

