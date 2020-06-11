Zacks: Analysts Expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

NYSE:DOV traded down $4.77 on Monday, hitting $98.11. The stock had a trading volume of 376,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,203. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth grew its position in Dover by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,146,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 505.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,787,000 after purchasing an additional 722,832 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

