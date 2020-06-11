Zacks: Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Brokerages predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $30.39. 698,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,954. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher H. Anderson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 200.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

