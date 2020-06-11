Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NiSource (NYSE:NI) to Sell

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NiSource's planned regulated investments will increase reliability of its natural gas and electric operations and enable it to provide efficient services to its expanding customer base. The company is focused on long-term utility infrastructure modernization program and intends to invest $30 billion for the same. The company expects COVID-19 to lower demand from C&I group but stay at home orders will increase demand from its residential customers and likely to offset decline in demand from C&I group. In the past 12 months, NiSource's shares have underperformed its industry. In spite of investments to upgrade programs, aging infrastructure is likely to disrupt operations. Rising debt level is another headwind. Further, there is always an inherent risk associated with the completion of capital projects within budget.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NI. Jefferies Financial Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30. NiSource has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

