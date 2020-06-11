Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Global Ship Lease from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Global Ship Lease from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

GSL traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,314. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 148,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

