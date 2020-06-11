Zebi 24-Hour Volume Tops $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Liquid, DDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.89 or 0.01960500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00176565 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00116033 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, LATOKEN, IDEX, OKEx, Koinex, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

