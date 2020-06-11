ZumCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.57 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $66,262.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

