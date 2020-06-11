Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) were up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $23.87, approximately 2,794,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 568,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $18.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $788.33 million, a P/E ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Analysts expect that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Zynex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 258,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zynex by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zynex by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,499 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

