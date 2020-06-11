Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading Up 12.3%

Shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) were up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $23.87, approximately 2,794,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 568,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $18.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $788.33 million, a P/E ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Zynex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 258,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zynex by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zynex by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,499 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zynex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)
Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.
Read More: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.