-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.19). US Xpress Enterprises reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.49 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

In other news, Director Jon Beizer purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,805.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,797.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 128,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,033.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 96,331 shares of company stock valued at $427,468. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 61,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 65,282.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,252,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 9,156.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,025,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USX stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 2,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,670. The company has a market cap of $286.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. US Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.52.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

