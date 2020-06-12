$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.28. Novanta posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair cut shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $506,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,015 shares in the company, valued at $14,545,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,781,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Novanta by 2,628.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 325,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,741,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 119,851 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novanta by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 869,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $7,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. 3,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,966. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

