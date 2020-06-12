$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.24. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

IDXX traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,622. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $324.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total transaction of $6,162,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 831,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,518,633.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $3,890,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

