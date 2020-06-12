-$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.95). Ryder System posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 190%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $135,049.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,295.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

