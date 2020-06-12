$1.67 EPS Expected for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.93. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $2.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $11.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,226.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,354,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after buying an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after buying an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after buying an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.10. The stock had a trading volume of 701,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.99. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.