$3.37 EPS Expected for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post $3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caci International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.66 and the lowest is $3.03. Caci International reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caci International will report full-year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $12.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). Caci International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Caci International’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

In related news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.94, for a total value of $128,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,188.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,932 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Caci International by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caci International during the 1st quarter worth $8,989,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 457.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CACI traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,035. Caci International has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $288.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.98.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

