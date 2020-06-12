3,300 Shares in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 101,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,233,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,826,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 506,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total value of $545,896.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,745 shares of company stock worth $5,420,811. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $697.05.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $9.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $670.03. 10,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $718.33.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

