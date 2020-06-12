3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.29. 1,743,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,260,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.63. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

