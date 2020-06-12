401,482 Shares in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 401,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Orange by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,582,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,921,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,335,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 301,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 919,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 194,306 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.35. Orange SA has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

ORAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, April 9th. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.