7,950 Shares in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,950 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of eBay by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 12.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of eBay by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 138,214 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

eBay stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. 5,054,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,562,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

