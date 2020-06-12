938 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 441,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

