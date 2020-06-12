Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives $4.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABEO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 177.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 91,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,163. The company has a market capitalization of $232.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

