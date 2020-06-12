Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) PT Raised to GBX 389 at Peel Hunt

Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 265 ($3.37) to GBX 389 ($4.95) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an add rating on the stock.

Accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.00) on Monday. Accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82.51 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,140 ($14.51). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 380.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 million and a P/E ratio of -59.62.

Get Accesso Technology Group alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Brown bought 151,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £208,380 ($265,215.73).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.