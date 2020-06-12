AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 52.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 229.7% against the US dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $11,201.01 and $3,078.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000570 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,888,002 coins and its circulating supply is 11,887,802 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.